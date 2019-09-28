Family standing by side of Thomson mom who survived crash, expecting her to wake up soon

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Family and friends from Texas say they have arrived in Augusta this morning to be by Tasha Daniel's side as she potentially wakes up for the first time after the car accident that took the life of her three children.

Daniel is recovering at Doctor's Hospital. Family tells us that she was sedated, but this morning, doctors took her off medication and hope she will wake up soon.

She suffered broken bones, a brain bleed and underwent emergency surgery Friday morning. Family tells us surgery was successful and that she also had a CT scan which showed no sign of brain damage.

Two of her children, Bella Dinger, 12, and Bostyn Dinger, 14, were ejected from the family’s car and died at the scene.

www.wrdw.com/content/news/BREAKING-NEWS-16-year-old-driver-in-Thomson-crash-dies-561505251.html

Bryson Dinger, who turned 16 on Thursday, and was driving the car, died early Friday morning.

According to Tasha's first cousin, Clint Smith, Bryson Dinger’s organs were donated, making him one of just a few organ donors younger than 17 this year in Georgia.

He tells us dozens of nurses and doctors at MCG lined the hallways for an organ walk in honor of the 16-year-old boy.

