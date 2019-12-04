Family says goodbye to 11-year-old killed in car crash

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Another family is mourning the loss of their child as 11-year-old Charnia Shaniah Eccleston was laid to rest Wednesday.

Eccleston was killed in a car crash last week, and the woman charged in her death was denied bond.

Eccleston’s family was heading east on Central Avenue while Aubrey Newsome was heading west. Newsome went to turn left onto Whitney Street and the front of her car hit the driver side door of Eccleston’s mom's car. The car spun and Eccleston was ejected.

Eccleston passed away the next day.

“She was just always so full of energy and whatever she did here she always did it to the best of her ability,” Clarice Simmons, president of the Youth Ministry at St. Mary’s Baptist School, said.

Church members say she had a big heart full of love for the lord. She was just baptized three months ago.

“She was the type of child that when you gave her scriptures for devotion, she would memorize her scriptures and whatever she did she put her heart in it,” Simmons said.

Her older sister and friends say she was the life of the party and part of their CREW, which stands for Courage Rebel Entertainers and Winners.

Even some who never met her came to say goodbye, and show their support for the family she leaves behind.

“We've heard about her through her mom, and her mother -- Officer Mac -- she has been with the Department of Corrections close to 5 years and she's family,” Maj. Shawanda Washington with the Allendale Correctional Institution said. “We all are family.”

Together this family holds onto each other, their memories, and the thought of seeing their bright, smiling girl again.

Eccleston and her family lived in North Augusta. She was a 6th grade student at North Augusta Middle School. Her family as well as her classmates are in our thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.