Family of man stabbed at Biotest Plasma Center speaks out

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of David Boykin, the man stabbed to death at the Biotest Plasma Center Wednesday, said Boykin and the suspect, Keunte Green, knew each other.

A family member said Green used to date a member of Boykin's family, and was at his house as recently as last week.

Ruthann Boykin, David's sister, always starts her day by walking into the living room to see her brother.

"My ten year old, we wake up every morning, and David's in the living room," she said. "He greets us."

But Thursday, the couch was empty. Her heart, even emptier.

"I didn't go to the living room," she said. She went out the side door because it was too hard to see the place her brother used to be.

Deputies said Boykin was stabbed to death by Keunte Green inside the Biotest Plasma Center. The sign outside the door reads "No Weapons," but deputies said Green brought in a 24-in. machete.

"I seriously consider a 2-foot machete a weapon," Ruthann said.

She and her brother lived in a house with other family members. Ruthann said David donated plasma about twice a week to bring money back to the family.

"He only came up [to the center] last night because this morning, our prepaid power was going to be off," she said. "He didn't want me and my three kids to be without power."

Ruthann said her brother has a rough past, but left that life behind when he moved to Augusta.

"He's turned his life around since he's been here," she said. "He's the reason by baby's got Pampers right now. He's the reason we got lights right now."

But with David gone, the only thing she has now are memories.

"That was my best friend. I've never had nobody in my life," she said.

The family sent a lantern to the sky Thursday. They said it's off to Heaven to be with David.

