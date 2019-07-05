Friends and family remember Yumonica Means

Friday, July 5, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bad weather didn't stop family and friends from paying homage to Yumonica Means tonight. Means was shot and left for dead on a highway in Edgefield while her daughter watched.

"And anybody that knows Yumonica, knows that she did let her light shine," said one guest.

As the rain came down, so did the tears of the family and friends of Yumonica Means.

"Oh, Monica why," said a guest.

Packed into a gazebo, dozens of loved ones prayed.

"But we realized the one thing we had was strength, together," said a guest.

People shared their stories about Yumonica.

"We raised our kids up together," said a guest.

All to pay tribute to someone they lost too soon. Yumonica Means' sisters, Renee Richardson, and Sharon Baker were overcome with emotion seeing everyone who came out to support them.

"It's just very overwhelming to see the love and support that we're getting from all our family and friends and people that she worked with," said Baker.

They want their sister's legacy to live on through the ones she loved.

"She likes to make somebody laugh or you know if they're feeling down she thinks she's the mother of all things," said Richardson.

The rain stopped just long enough for everyone to release a balloon into the sky. Means' sisters want her to be remembered for the person she was, not the tragedy that took her away.

"Funny, happy. Everybody has their own memory of her. She touched everybody that she'd come in contact with," said Richardson.

It was a beautiful way to say goodbye.

The man accused of shooting Means turned himself in today. Her husband, Michael Means charged with murder. He's behind bars in the Edgefield County jail and they have one child together.

