Family in TN says child with autism accused of sexual harassment for hugging another child

(CNN) -- A 5-year-old Tennessee boy with autism is punished for hugging. School officials at East Ridge Elementary School say he was over stepping boundaries.

His family says he didn't know any better.

"I was sick to my stomach because first of all don't you understand he's a 5-year-old,” Summery Putnam, the boy’s mother, said. “He's a child."

Putnam says she received a call from her son's teacher about 3 weeks ago.

"The teacher called me and she said you need to have a talk with Nathan about boundaries,” Putnam said.

Putnam says his autism makes it difficult for him understand social cues.

"If you don't understand how autism works, you'll think he's acting out or being defiant,” Putnam said. “But that's not the situation."

Putnam says the teacher said Nathan was overstepping boundaries. She says the teacher accused her son of sexual activities after she was told he hugged a child and kissed another child on the cheek.

"He shouldn't be treated like this,” Debi Amick, Nathan’s grandmother, said.

Amick took to Facebook asking: "What do you do when a 5-year-old child is being labeled a sexual predator and accused of sexual harassment by the school system?"

"The kid doesn't even understand what sex is,” Amick said.

Hamilton County schools did confirm the "teacher" submitted a report to the Department of Child Services.

DCS spokesperson Tim Hensley says, according to school’s policy, "school personnel are required to report concerns regarding children to DCS. It's up to DCS to determine if those reports are acted on by DCS and what form those actions may take.”

"I talked to him. I said, ‘You can't hug children,’ he said, 'Why?' I said, ‘Because, Nathan, it's not allowed.’”

The family thinks the school is in the wrong.

"To bring something like this against a child, a special needs child, really he doesn't understand what he's done wrong,” Putnam said.

The school system would not comment on whether the teacher filed a report with DCS. A spokesperson said the sources of those complaints are confidential.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved