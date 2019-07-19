Family in S.C. searches for pet Chihuahua after animal control loses it

A family is seeking help to find their dog that was lost by Columbia Animal Control.

Jessica Batts said her father let Monroe, the lost 10-pound Chihuahua, out in the backyard to use the bathroom and play Monday.

“I got a report that he had escaped from under the fence,” Batts said.

Batts said she found a hole dug by the backyard fence, and someone called animal control on Monroe.

The dog was dropped off to animal services later in the day.

She tried to retrieve her dog from animal services, but per procedure, Monroe had to be neutered before he would be given back to the family.

“We went down there with my dad, went down there to pay this money to redeem him and they told us he had to be neutered and then the next day I called to see how’s my dog and it was explained to me that my dog was missing,” Batts said. “It’s killing me, and I’m just trying to stay strong because my mom is in such a fragile state.”

Marian Batts, Jessica’s mom who currently owns the dog, depends on Monroe as an emotional support animal after being diagnosed with breast cancer a year and a half ago.

“He helped me,” Marian Batts said. “He motivated me to fight. I had to fight, and it was hard.”

While her physical battle is over and she is now in remission, the emotional battle of losing a pet who they considered family is just beginning.

Marli Drum, superintendent for Columbia Animal Services, said since the dog has escaped, they haven’t been able to find him.

“Whatever kennel he was in, he managed to wiggle his way out somehow,” Drum said. “This is one of those super unfortunate, 'wow' kind of moments, and now we’re just focused on trying to get this little guy back.”

Drum said, in her time at Animal Services, she can’t remember the last time a similar situation happened. Drum said they are doing what they can to get the dog back to the owners.

“The owners have come out to help us search,” Drum said. “We’ve set traps. We’ve got people constantly coming to this area, just seeing if we can lay eyes on him at this point.”

Animal control wants to remind people to keep animals secure and keep a traceable ID on them at all times.

If you see Monroe, the family is asking for you to reach out to Jessica Batts at 803-529-7289.

