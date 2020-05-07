Family holds 'Front Porch Funeral' for local WWII veteran

Thursday, May 7, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local WWII veteran died recently, but it wasn't coronavirus-related, but during such a strange time, his family wanted to come together and give him a unique funeral.

On the front porch of the Edgefield home of 96-year-old Marine veteran Bill Louge, his family held his funeral.

His family says it's the first funeral of its kind in South Carolina and they say Mr. Bill would have just loved it.

