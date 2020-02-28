'Family friendly event, including bringing your four legged members': Dog Gone Cold 5k

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, or just looking to get out for some exercise, Hopeful Hounds has the answer. This Saturday, their hosting the 10th annual Dog Gone Cold 5k.

This 5k isn't your usual 5k, not only can you connect with animal shelters and rescues from all over the CSRA, but you can bring your own hounds too!

Shannon Grace, President of the Columbia County Animal Rescue, is a long time fan of the event.

"It's a very family friendly event, including bringing your four legged members," says Grace. "As a rescue we come and we set up our tables and we bring adoptable dogs, or sometimes dogs that have already been adopted, and we give information out about our rescue."

Grace will be bringing along her Great Dane, Lulu, who she adopted a few years ago.

"I'm going to try and see if I can find a sweater that's big enough for her," says Grace.

Grace says proceeds from the event go to vet bills and other expenses in the shelters.

Kristi Hagood, race director and director of Hopeful Hounds, is doing everything she can to make this event, one to remember.

"It's a lot of fun to actually see people get to bring their dog with them and run with them and just the variety of them and just how much fun people have doing it," says Hagood.

Hagood says she expects to see 10 rescues this year and over 400 people.

Hagood says she can't wait for the event, but most importantly hopes to show how many rescues are in the area, with animals looking for a good home.

The 5k starts at 10:00am and starts at Julian Smith BBQ Pit.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.