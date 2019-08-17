Wis. family finds live frog in carton of organic salad greens

A live frog probably isn’t something you would imagine finding while unpacking groceries.

But that’s what the Allen family found in the lettuce they picked up from a Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Glendale on Tuesday.

Karlie Allen was making dinner with her family when her brother noticed the frog.

“I’m across the room, and I hear a shriek and a thud,” she said.

Allen went to investigate. That’s when she pulled out her phone to record the frog.

"I'm thinking, one, what the heck, how did that get in there, and two, that is absolutely disgusting," she said.

The family planned to return the container of Simple Truth Organic lettuce and the frog, but to their surprise the frog escaped overnight.

"It's perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter," Allen said.

The family let the frog go, and Allen brought the lettuce back to the Pick 'n Save in the morning and showed the clerk the video. She gave her a refund, but Allen was hoping for answers.

"I just want to know how somebody didn't notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive," she said.

Simple Truth apologized to Allen in a tweet.

“We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton,” they wrote.

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, said in a statement: “These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time to time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange.”

It’s still hard for Allen to think about eating salad anytime soon.

"This is in a box of lettuce that's supposed to be triple-washed and organic and healthy,” she said.

