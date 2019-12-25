Family and friends remember Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Family and friends gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil for Mel'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah Tuesday evening.

"Our Christmas will never be the same again because of this tragedy," said James Abraham, Mel'lisha's pastor.

They're leaning on their faith to help ease the pain.

"We don't want people to leave here angry tonight," said Anthony Hill, Mel'lisha's uncle. "We want people to leave here tonight knowing that God's got it."

Hill said when he first got the news of Mel'lisha and Elijah's deaths, emotions took over.

"I was angry, as any human being would be," he said. "This is a young mother. This is a young child. What can a 1-year-old child do?"

After reflection and prayer, his emotions changed. That anger, turned to forgiveness.

"We forgive you," he said, when asked if he had any words for the men who killed his niece. "I pray, son, that in the process of being incarcerated, that you would come to know Jesus Christ."

Through song, prayer and each other, this community will get through.

"We're happy. We're okay in spite of all the tragedy," Hill said. "We all hurt as a family. But there's somebody greater than can fight this problem and his name is Jesus Christ."

The community is pleading for anyone with information to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

