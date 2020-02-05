Family Y offering FREE Hands Only CPR classes

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The American Heart Association says it's a fact that if you are called on to give CPR in the event of an emergency you will most likely be trying to save the life of a loved one.

That loved one could be a child, spouse, parent or friend.

When someone goes into cardiac arrest, their survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.

CPR can increase the chance of survival and the American Heart Association says Hands-Only CPR can be as effective as conventional CPR.

On January 25th, the Family Y and the American Heart Association of the CSRA began offering FREE 30-minute Hands-Only CPR.

The Family Y says they will continue to offer these FREE classes throughout 2020 at various Familly Y locations.

To see times and locations visit CPR FOR EVERYONE-HANDS ONLY .