Family: SC teen missing since Nov. 14 suffers from impairment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a Florence County teen who has been missing since mid-November.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Clarence Vashon McDowell, of Olanta, was last seen at his home on Nov. 14. At this time, investigators do not believe McDowell is in imminent danger, but according to family members he suffers from some impairment.

McDowell is described as standing approximately 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with little to no hair, brown eyes and several scars on his back and arms.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McDowell is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones.

