Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing

Federal criminal charges have been filed against a man who authorities say invaded a rabbi’s home and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration, leaving one person critically injured.

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (Source: AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

Grafton E. Thomas was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

The attack occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region that have led to increased security, particularly around religious gatherings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the savagery was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since Dec. 8.

On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Thomas’ family says he was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness.

An attorney issued a statement late Sunday on behalf of the family.

His relatives said they are praying for those injured, and they thanked the medical workers who came to their aid.

