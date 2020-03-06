Families shocked to see the graveyard holding their families covered in water.

Friday, March 6, 2020

Harlem, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --There's a different kind of clean up at the 2nd Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Harlem.

Some families were shocked to see the graveyard holding their loved ones covered in water.

One deacon of the church told me it's pretty common for things to get messy when it rains, but with all the rain we had this week, the cemetery took a harder hit.

The cemetery was covered in water, and Susie Collins said after hearing about the flooding at the grave yard, she jumped out of bed.

"This is my first time ever seeing this," said Collins.

While some tombstones stayed dry, others are still under water from all the rain.

Some flowers are left twisted in the dirt, and others carried by the wind into the trees.

Today families came out to see the damage for themselves.

For the ones who couldn't make it, luckily there was the Burpee family.

"We wanted to help fix their decorations," said the family.

They came here to find their loved one's grave wasn't really affected by the storm, but they stayed anyway.

They wanted to help other families by placing things back where they belong.

"We were walking around fixing flowers that were knocked over."

All in hopes of leaving people like Susie Collins at peace.

The deacon at the church said they can't control the rain, all they can do is clean up the mess left after the storm.