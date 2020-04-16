Families of loved ones told of positive COVID-19 case at Aiken nursing home

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families of loved ones at Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing in Aiken have received calls, alerting them of a positive case of COVID-19.

According to those families, calls from this morning alerted them to a positive case of COVID-19 at the facility.

Families told News 12, they were told a volunteer tested positive two days ago. They say Pepper Hill informed them, the facility are following CDC guidelines and will sterilize the facility.

News 12 reached out to Pepper Hill but was told management had left for the day.

More on this story as it develops.

