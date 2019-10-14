Families, friends celebrate each year with pumpkin patch visit

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Even though the temperatures don't reflect fall, nothing reminds us of the season quite like picking out pumpkins. The families we spoke to say it's not just about the pumpkins.

Kids can't help but run around and play when they see that big field and orange squash every year. Some people head out to take pictures of their little ones surrounded by pumpkins, while others come to simply pick out their favorites to adorn their front porch.

Whether you're looking for the smallest in the patch or the biggest, you're bound to leave with a wagon full when you hit the pumpkin patch.

"I think it's just the spirit of Halloween," said Marvin United Methodist Church member Robert Tuller. "Coming out and going to and picking out your pumpkin, making it your own, taking it home, decorating it, making a pie with it."

Of all the pumpkin patches in the CSRA, the tough question is always this -- which is the best?

"It's only one. It's right here! It's been here forever and it's not going away."

Tuller might be a little biased, though. He puts on this pumpkin patch at Marvin United Methodist Church each and every year - it's a tradition.

"Every year we all get together at the pumpkin patch and we take our yearly pictures," said mom Irene Hadden.

It all started when these friends got pregnant at the same time.

"In 2010 we all worked together at an elementary school, and we all had babies in the month of December," Irene said, reflecting on the years at the pumpkin patch. "It's neat to see how much they have grown because when they first came they were sitting on the ground and we were just trying to get them to hold a pumpkin in their lap."

More pumpkin patches available across the CSRA:

- Wesley United Methodist Church @ 825 N Belair Road, in Evans

- Marvin United Methodist Church @ 4400 Wheeler Road, in Martinez

- Ricks Produce and Garden Center @ Across from Target on Whiskey Road

- St. Bart’s Pumpkin Patch @ 471 E. Martintown Road, in North Augusta

