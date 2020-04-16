Families battle with visitor restrictions as the pandemic continues to grow

Thursday, April 16, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hospitals across the nation have closed their doors to visitors, in an effort to protect the patients, doctors, and the public from COVID-19 exposure. But as the pandemic continues and weeks pass without seeing their loved ones, families are reaching their breaking points.

Celebrating her anniversary on facetime -- wasn’t the way Catherine Payton was hoping it would go.

"We have been married for 7 years. Our anniversary was on April 7."

Her husband Joe is in the hospital -- fighting for his life after complications from brain surgery. Due to hospital visitor restrictions -- Catherine can’t see him.

"It’s hard to fight by yourself. Nobody deserves to be alone in that situation. Nobody," Payton said.

At Augusta University -- where Joe is -- no visitors are allowed to adult medical, surgical, or ICU areas unless the nursing supervisor makes an exception, according to their visitor's policy.

Even then, they say that can only happen in “extreme and unusual circumstances.”

Since Joe was admitted on April 3, Catherine’s only been allowed to visit once before the no visitation was implemented. And she’s one of the lucky ones, but it doesn't eas her concerns.

"My husband being alone - that is my biggest fear," Payton said.

Catherine understands why visitors must be restricted during this crisis. But she says, her family is in crisis too.

"He needs somebody there," she said. "He needs somebody to hold his hand and to help him regain his strength so that he can wake up."

Doctors hospital has a similar policy of no visitors.

And at University Hospital -- “a family member may visit a patient one time for one hour if the nurse verifies that the patient is at end of life... Except if the patient has COVID-19. COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors...No exceptions.”

"I would absolutely take the risk at this point for 5 minutes with my husband," Catherine said.

But for now, she sits by the phone all day, hoping for a facetime call -- or better yet -- another chance to visit.

"Everything is a waiting game," Catherine said.

Many hospitals have implemented these visitation policies to protect patients from exposure to COVID-19. In cases where COVID-19 patients have been inside hospitals, the goal, then, is to protect visitors from contracting the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.