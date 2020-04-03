Families speak out after Poteet Funeral Home fire on Thursday

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews battled flames on Thursday that leapt from the roof of Poteet Funeral Home in a fire that reduced the building on Peach Orchard Road to a total loss.

The fire was raging by 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road. It took two hours to be contained.

The building, that was built in the nineties, was deemed a total loss.

According to Augusta Fire officials, what started the blaze is still unknown, but the funeral home director says it did not start in the crematorium. Rather, he predicts it started somewhere in the middle of the building.

The coroner reported two bodies and the ashes of several cremated individuals were inside the funeral home at the time of the fire.

Among them, the remains of Bobby Creech, who died less than a week ago.

And to say his family is devastated is an understatement.

"I married the man when I was 17 years old and I’m 60 now, so it just seems like you know, he was my life," Karen Creech, Bobby's wife, said.

For Karen, hearing the news about the fire made her feel like she was losing her husband all over again.

"I had him cremated once. Why should he -- I mean, I’m sad he had to do it twice. I feel like, that’s not right," she said.

"His ashes would be the only thing -- like -- they’re him," Skyler Hughes said. Hughes' grandfather was also cremated and his ashes were in the funeral home during the fire.

But according to the funeral home director, who didn’t want to appear on camera, the bodies and ashes were secure and identifiable -- a miracle among such devastating damage.

Another miracle -- none of the employees inside at the time of the fire were harmed.

But among the debris and rubble -- are hopes -- to rebuild and start again.

The funeral home director told News 12 that the staff does plan to rebuild eventually. Until then, they are working on finding a satellite office to carry out business.

Fire crews have been called back out to the site at least twice since the original fire to control a few hotspots that have flared back up.

It is advised that the public does not go near the site as it could be potentially dangerous.

