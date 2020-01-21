‘Falling iguanas possible tonight,’ National Weather Service warns

Pray for the folks in South Florida.

It’s supposed to get really cold (for them) on Tuesday morning.

So cold that the National Weather Service has issued this warning: “Falling iguanas possible tonight.”

“This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” said a tweet from the National Weather Service in Miami.

South Florida has some experience with this strange plague.

Two years ago, the green critters fell from trees on a similarly ‘frigid’ morning.

“It’s so cold the iguanas are freezing and falling out of trees,” said Maxine Streicher, who was a reporter for WPEC at the time.

“The scene at my backyard swimming pool (on) this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana,” said a 2018 tweet from Frank Cerabino, a columnist for the Palm Beach Post.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They were first reported in the state in the 1960s and are often considered a nuisance by property owners.

Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some eastern Caribbean islands.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.