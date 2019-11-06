Staying safe: What you need to know about fall severe weather safety

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

News 12 First at 5 o'clock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Today every office for the National Weather Service that covers Georgia played a test emergency tone, "This is a practice test warning message from the National Weather Service as part of severe weather awareness week for the state of Georgia."

The goal is to prepare for severe weather that can occur at the end of October into November. Like, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. While radio might be considered old school nowadays, it still has its benefits as Leonard Vaughan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Columbia explains, "The great thing about weather radio is it's our latest forecast and its updated throughout the day and it's, of course, broadcasted 24/7."

And when it comes to severe weather there's a lot more that goes into those warnings and alters than you might think. Just like how we at WRDW/WAGT create weather graphics to tell the best weather story, meteorologists at the weather service use their own graphics to hand draw warning boxes that you receive on your phone and other devices. They then add information about hail size, wind speed, and other threats with the storm.

This happened as recently as Halloween when strong storms moved into Richmond County and produced tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Leonard describes that "Down in the CSRA we had several reports of wall clouds and funnel clouds none that we know of touching down in the area." He also says that when faced with severe weather always stay weather aware and have a plan to deal with the weather anywhere you go.

To learn more safety tips click here.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.