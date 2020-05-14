Falcon RV planes to form hearts over hospitals in Georgia

Thursday, May 14, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Falcon RV Squadron will continue its mission of creating giants "Heart of Hope" in the skies over Augusta/Aiken hospitals.
This Saturday, May 16, the group of pilots will fly a large formation of 12 experimental aircraft over five major Augusta hospitals at an altitude of 9,500 feel and leave several white hearts overhead as a symbol of appreciation that will honor hospital workers and first responders.
Many of the pilots are former military veterans and airline pilots. The pilots had been practicing for the Atlanta airshow that was canceled due to the pandemic. The pilots decided to put their flying skills to use by spreading a message of hope to cities throughout Georgia.
It will start at approximately 11:30 a.m.
CSRA Area Hospitals Plan
Augusta University
University Hospital
Charlie Norwood VA medical center
Doctor's Hospital (northwest)
Fort Gordon Eisenhower Medical Center
Aiken Regional at 11:40 a.m.
