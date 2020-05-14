Falcon RV planes to form hearts over hospitals in Georgia

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Falcon RV Squadron will continue its mission of creating giants "Heart of Hope" in the skies over Augusta/Aiken hospitals.

This Saturday, May 16, the group of pilots will fly a large formation of 12 experimental aircraft over five major Augusta hospitals at an altitude of 9,500 feel and leave several white hearts overhead as a symbol of appreciation that will honor hospital workers and first responders.

Many of the pilots are former military veterans and airline pilots. The pilots had been practicing for the Atlanta airshow that was canceled due to the pandemic. The pilots decided to put their flying skills to use by spreading a message of hope to cities throughout Georgia.

It will start at approximately 11:30 a.m.

CSRA Area Hospitals Plan

Augusta University

University Hospital

Charlie Norwood VA medical center

Doctor's Hospital (northwest)

Fort Gordon Eisenhower Medical Center

Aiken Regional at 11:40 a.m.

