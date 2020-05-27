'A disaster on top of a disaster': COVID-19 brings new challenges ahead of hurricane season

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hurricane season starts next week, and FEMA says we all should be preparing. But this time around shelters in Augusta will have new challenges: distancing challenges.

"It really is looking at it as a disaster on top of a disaster," Susan Everitt of the American Red Cross said. “By the nature of what it is, it’s not going to go according to plan.”

If natural disasters brought in a storm of chaos before, the pandemic brings a hurricane of complications now. But planning is the greatest resource Augusta officials hold to manage this year’s evacuee sheltering.

RELATED | Busy Atlantic hurricane season ahead, experts predict

“We will be using PPE for everyone, there will also be temperature screening once everyone comes in," Everitt said.

In previous years, the city has opened up to 16 shelters during hurricane season, many of which were schools, Westside High in Richmond County. These were to help house those from that lived along the Savannah coast, and local neighbors who lived in mobile homes.

But considering now all evacuees would need to be six-feet apart, the current shelters may not enough, so officials are looking to hotels and churches.

“Hotel rooms or dorms or churches other partners in the community who are willing to do smaller groups of people at greater distances together," Everitt said. “We have people that have already got some ones arranged, and we’re working with other colleges to new arrangements.”

Red Cross along with Augusta EMA are still finalizing plans. But, they know this year, relying on the local health system will be more critical. This includes looking for quarantine-type evacuation sites for those who may be medically compromised.

With hurricane season beginning in only a few days, officials are on a time crunch to have things set in place. Realistically, Everitt notes it may not be until after the first storm that they will know how to respond to the gusts of COVID-19 issues likely to arise.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge for all of us because it is most important that we keep everybody safe and healthy," she said.

And because Augusta aids Savannah during storms, emergency management services are currently in talks of transportation and new shelters with Savannah officials. In Augusta, the week, they're meeting with local community and public health leaders.

Meanwhile, the state is urging you to make sure your property is covered by hazard insurance this hurricane season.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.