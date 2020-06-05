Facebook post prompts NAACP to call for Washington city councilman's resignation

Friday, June 5, 2020

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The NAACP in Wilkes County is calling on a local councilman to resign. This comes after he shared a post on Facebook that many say was insensitive.

We heard from some protesters Thursday in Wilkes County who said there's division in their community. They say it's been there for a long time, even in city government.

For them, this post is another example.

As the Wilkes County community calls for justice and change, a Facebook post prompted anger.

"They're hysterical," Rev. Lance Pitts of the Wilkes County NAACP said. "The community is in disbelief as well as I am."

Councilman Matt Denard shared a post implying billionaire George Soros, often the object of conspiracy theories, was responsible for recent protests and even COVID-19.

Pitts sent Denard a letter asking him to resign, saying the post had racial overtones.

"We don't need an official leading our community who thinks they should post something of this nature," Pitts said.

Councilman Denard did apologize, saying he didn't intend to be insensitive or cause harm and that unity is the way forward.

Rev. Pitts says he forgave him over the phone.

"But at the same token, I just don't feel that he needs to be in leadership," Pitts said.

Fellow Councilman Maceo Mahoney said in this post he was at a loss for words.

But as Wilkes County marches for justice across the country, some feel pain here at home.

"This is a very disturbing time for something of this nature to occur," Pitts said.

Washington Mayor Bill Degolian said Denard plans to address everything at a council meeting Monday night. Pitts expects many in the community to make their voices heard as well.

We reached out to the councilman for this story, and he did not get back to us.

