Wednesday, July 3, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Facebook and its fellow companies Instagram and WhatsApp are having issues Wednesday morning.

According to DownDetecter.com, an outage began around 8:04 a.m. EST.

People are commenting they're having trouble getting pictures to post or load during the outage. USA Today is reporting the issues are happening across Europe and the eastern half of the U.S.

It's unclear when the site will be working fully again.

