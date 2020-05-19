Face masks required for government buildings, violaters will be penalized

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

PHOTO: 3M N95-type and N100-type face(Source: CDC / Debora Cartagena)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Commission has approved a written ordinance of requiring face masks to be worn inside government buildings and penalities for violations.

The ordinance states that anyone over the age of two must wear a mask, with minimal exceptions.

Violation of the ordinance could result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for up to 60 days.

