Face coverings mandated at military sites to cut virus risks

This illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how facial masks should be worn to fight the spread of coronavirus.

To prevent coronavirus transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense is now requiring cloth face coverings on its property.

The policy comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of cloth masks in public settings when people can’t maintain 6 feet of distance between each other. Such coverings can reduce transmission of the virus by people who don’t realize they’re infected, according to the CDC.

The Defense Department now says that “to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.”

Exceptions due to impracticality, health concerns or other reasons may be approved by commanders, supervisors and contracting officers. The exceptions should be documented in writing, with a copy provided to the recipient and the next higher level of supervision.

Upon request, people will lower face coverings at security checkpoints to allow verification of identity, the department said.

The department said cloth face coverings should extend above the nose without interfering with eyewear and below the chin to cover the mouth and nostrils entirely. The coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and be secured. They must be laundered regularly.

Further guidance will be issued on wearing cloth face coverings with uniforms, but in the meantime, they should be in neutral covers for service members, the department said.

The department said CDC guidance on making cloth face coverings can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

