FULL LIST: Here's where Democratic candidates will be in S.C. this week

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
(WRDW/WAGT) -- Ahead of the primary election Saturday, Democratic presidential hopefuls are making campaign stops across South Carolina this week.
Here's a full list of where everyone will be this week:
Elizabeth Warren
Friday, February 28:
NEW: GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Greenville
12:45 p.m. (doors) 1:15 p.m. (event begins)
The Rutherford
520 Rutherford Rd
Greenville, SC 29609
GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Aiken County
4:15 p.m. ET (doors), 4:45 p.m. ET (event begins)
SC for Warren Aiken Field Office
560 Augusta Aiken Road
Warrenville, SC 29851
NEW: GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Columbia
8:30 a.m. (doors) 9:00 a.m. (event begins)
Eau Claire Print Building
3907 Ensor Ave
Columbia, SC 29203
Pete Buttigieg
Friday, February 28
9:45 AM ET: Town Hall in Charleston
Location: The Citadel Alumni Association, Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5107
1:00 PM ET: Roundtable in Fairfax
Location: Govan's Sports, Blues, & Soul Food Restaurant. 158 7th Street West, Fairfax, SC 29827
7:30 PM ET: Get Out the Vote Town Hall in Columbia
Joe Biden
Thursday, February 27
Community Event with Vivica A. Fox in Conway, SC
Doors Open: 5:30 PM ET
Event Start Time: 6:00 PM ET
Where: Coastal Carolina University, Williams-Brice Building, 105 Independence Dr., Conway, SC 29526
Friday, February 28
Community Event in Sumter, SC
Doors Open: 9:30 AM ET
Event Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
Where: Mt. Zion Enrichment Center, 315 W Fulton St, Sumter, SC 29150
Community Event in Spartanburg, SC
Doors Open: 6:00 PM ET
Event Start Time: 6:30 PM ET
Where: Wofford College, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, 601 Cummings St, Spartanburg, SC 29303
Saturday, February 29
Primary Night Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Columbia, SC
Doors Open: 6:30 PM ET
Where: Carolina Volleyball Center at the University of South Carolina, 1051 Blossom St, Columbia, SC 29208
Bernie Sanders
Thursday, February 27
7:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 Rally in Spartanburg
USC Upstate Health Education Complex, 300 N Campus Blvd. Spartanburg, SC 29303
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Friday, February 28
Canvass Launch in Aiken
Bernie 2020 Aiken Field Office Parking Lot
665 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
Doors open at 12:00 p.m. and the event starts at 1:00 p.m.
Bernie 2020 GOTV Rally in Columbia
3:30 p.m.
South Carolina Statehouse (North Steps), 1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.