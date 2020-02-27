FULL LIST: Here's where Democratic candidates will be in S.C. this week

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Ahead of the primary election Saturday, Democratic presidential hopefuls are making campaign stops across South Carolina this week.

Here's a full list of where everyone will be this week:

Elizabeth Warren

Friday, February 28 :

NEW: GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Greenville

12:45 p.m. (doors) 1:15 p.m. (event begins)

The Rutherford

520 Rutherford Rd

Greenville, SC 29609

GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Aiken County

4:15 p.m. ET (doors), 4:45 p.m. ET (event begins)

SC for Warren Aiken Field Office

560 Augusta Aiken Road

Warrenville, SC 29851

Saturday, February 29:

NEW: GOTV Canvass Launch with Elizabeth Warren in Columbia

8:30 a.m. (doors) 9:00 a.m. (event begins)

Eau Claire Print Building

3907 Ensor Ave

Columbia, SC 29203

Pete Buttigieg

Friday, February 28

9:45 AM ET: Town Hall in Charleston

Location: The Citadel Alumni Association, Holliday Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5107

1:00 PM ET: Roundtable in Fairfax

Location: Govan's Sports, Blues, & Soul Food Restaurant. 158 7th Street West, Fairfax, SC 29827

7:30 PM ET: Get Out the Vote Town Hall in Columbia

Joe Biden

Thursday, February 27

Community Event with Vivica A. Fox in Conway, SC

Doors Open: 5:30 PM ET

Event Start Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: Coastal Carolina University, Williams-Brice Building, 105 Independence Dr., Conway, SC 29526

Friday, February 28

Community Event in Sumter, SC

Doors Open: 9:30 AM ET

Event Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

Where: Mt. Zion Enrichment Center, 315 W Fulton St, Sumter, SC 29150

Community Event in Spartanburg, SC

Doors Open: 6:00 PM ET

Event Start Time: 6:30 PM ET

Where: Wofford College, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, 601 Cummings St, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Saturday, February 29

Primary Night Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Columbia, SC

Doors Open: 6:30 PM ET

Where: Carolina Volleyball Center at the University of South Carolina, 1051 Blossom St, Columbia, SC 29208

Bernie Sanders

Thursday, February 27

7:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 Rally in Spartanburg

USC Upstate Health Education Complex, 300 N Campus Blvd. Spartanburg, SC 29303

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, February 28

Canvass Launch in Aiken

Bernie 2020 Aiken Field Office Parking Lot

665 Silver Bluff Rd

Aiken, SC 29803

Doors open at 12:00 p.m. and the event starts at 1:00 p.m.

Bernie 2020 GOTV Rally in Columbia

3:30 p.m.

South Carolina Statehouse (North Steps), 1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.