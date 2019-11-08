FREEBIES: Veteran's Day deals for vets and active-duty military Monday

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Monday we will honor veterans and active service members who have served to keep our country safe.

Companies nationwide are doing what they can to honor those men and women through some deals on Veteran's Day.

In order to cash in on these deals, you must have a valid military ID.

Applebee's: Applebee's locations nationwide are serving up a special menu Monday. All active military members and veterans receive a free meal.

Bob Evans: Bob Evans is offering a free meal to active military and veterans as well Monday. There's a list of the available meal options online.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans can head to BWW Monday for a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish is offering a free appetizer for those military men and women.

Chili's: Vets can get a free entree at Chili's Monday.

Chipotle: This Military Appreciation Deal comes around each year at Chuipotle. Active-duty military, veterans, and military spouses can get a free burrito, bowl, salad, or taco with the purchase of another meal.

Cracker Barrel: Grab a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte at Cracker Barrel Monday.

iHop: Complimentary red, white, and blue pancakes or a breakfast combo are onthe menu at iHop for veterans Monday.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden is offering veterans and active service military a free entree Monday.

Starbucks: Grab a free cup of joe at Starbucks.

Businesses :

Great Clips: Anyone who gets a haircut at Great Clips Monday can ask for a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

AMC Theatres : Free large popcorn Nov. 8 – Nov. 11 for AMC Stubs members who are veterans or active duty service members with valid military ID. Military discount on tickets available at all times with ID.

