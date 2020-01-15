FREE NUGGETS! Chick-fil-A offering free 8-count nuggets during January

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You clicked on this headline thinking it was a trick, eh? Not at all. Chick-fil-A is honestly giving away free chicken nuggets this month.

According to the company, they're giving away a free 8-count of Chick-fil-A nuggets at participating restaurants from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31.

In order to take advantage of this deal, simply sign into your Chick-fil-A One account on your app and locate the giveaway offer under your rewards.

You only get one per customer and you can redeem it inside the restaurant, drive-thru, or a mobile order.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.