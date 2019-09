Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A missing woman with dementia has been found safe.

Peggie Gethers had been missing since 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Gethers has Dementia and law enforcement was worried she may not have known where she was. No further details about her location have been shared.

