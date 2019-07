Friday, July 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old girl who was thought to have gotten into a car with two other runaways has been found.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Alexis McFall was located.

McFall went missing on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle getting into a red in color vehicle possibly occupied by two other runaway juveniles on Monday.

