Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of juveniles believed to be missing have been located safely, officials say.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Sisters Savannah Piazzi, 15, and Emily Piazzi, 10, were found Tuesday.

The pair went missing on Sunday and were last seen on the 5200 block of Woodbridge Drive.

More on this story as it develops.