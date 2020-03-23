Fort Gordon assists first positive COVID-19 case

Monday, March 23, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A retired individual is the first positive COVID-19 case to come to Fort Gordon’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center for medical treatment.

According to a release, the retiree, who lives in the local area off of the Fort Gordon installation, sought medical treatment on an unrelated concern at the medical center and received a COVID-19 test which was positive.

The patient is currently in isolation in the center.

The center has notified state public health authorities of the positive test result, which is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 present on the Fort Gordon enclave, according to the release.

“Fort Gordon will continue to take all necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of everyone on the installation,” Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hersey, Commanding General, said in a release.

