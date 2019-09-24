Over a decade of hardwork: How one store has benefiting the community

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

News 12 This Morning

HARLEM, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- One man's trash is another man's treasure. A local store is proving that saying and has been for over a decade.

"We are a second-hand store, everything is donated and all the money goes back into the community," explains Attic Treasures Vice President, Loreen Reynolds.

Attic treasures thrift store is a treasure in itself, buried deep in Harlem, Georgia. Loreen explains the store's eleven-year evolution.

"We have been around since 2008 we used to be in a very small store down on Main Street. We were there for four years and doing well but, not as well as we thought we could be. So we stepped out on faith and came up here and quadrupled our size and our money."

She says the consignment shop has just about anything you can think of, "We have everything, as the saying goes everything but the kitchen sink we've had the kitchen sink. So we have everything including the kitchen sink... We have a toys sections, we have a baby section, we have clothes, and pocketbooks and shoes."

Not to mention tons of people, from the twenty volunteers who keep the store going to the customers who give founders like, Loreen something to look forward to.

"We have regular customers some that wander in three times a day just to visit. So, not only is it a store but, a meeting place to come and socialize and meet with your friends that are here or they have made friends with the people who work here. It's also, a fun place to work."

This store is all about the community, from what goes in it, to what comes out.

Loreen tells News 12 the store's proceeds are donated to elderly people in need, veterans, those affected by natural disasters, and of course the youth.

"We do a scholarship program. We gave away ten thousand dollars last year. Ten one thousand dollar scholarships to some of the local high schools and a homeschooler."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.​