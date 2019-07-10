FL woman charged with food tampering after surveillance catches her picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream

(CNN) -- A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested Monday and charged with tampering with food.

According to Indian Shores police, Jung Soon Wypcha, who owns the Indian Shores Food Market next door used a shared bathroom to access the ice cream shop on five occasions in June. (Source: CNN)

Paul Chiulli and his wife, Beth, are devastated.

“Stuff like this can ruin our business and can ruin your life,” Paul said.

Their business, Lu Lu's Ice Cream Shop, was the target of vandalism gross enough to make your stomach turn.

“It just breaks my heart,” Beth said.

Arrest reports say she stuck her fingers into the ice cream containers, picked her nose, and put her fingers into the ice cream.

On one occasion she even urinated in an ice cream churning machine.

Police say all the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Paul says it caused more than $2,000 in damage and the shop was forced to close for a day to clean.

“We take this business very seriously and I know when something has been tampered with,” Paul said.

The owners of the ice cream shop say they think they were targeted by Wypcha after a dispute over parking spots in a lot they share.

“We didn’t even know she was mad,” Paul said. “But I’m guessing it’s from the parking and us being popular.”

The ice cream parlor was forced to throw everything out and start over.

“That’s a shame because they’re very nice people,” customer Daniel Bozarth said.

Paul says they're extremely upset, but won't let this ruin their livelihood.

“We’re part of this community and were going to stay and be part of this community,” Paul said.

Paul says they threw out all the frozen treats in the store and restocked with fresh products.