FDA revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for COVID-19 patients

The emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have been revoked by the FDA. (Source: WRDW)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) that allowed for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to be used to treat certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The EUA was put into place to accommodate for use when a clinical trial was unavailable, or participation in a clinical trial was not feasible.

It was determined that the criteria for issuing an EUA are no longer met. Based on its ongoing analysis of the EUA and emerging scientific data, the FDA determined that the two drugs are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA.

Additionally, in light of potentially serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of the drugs no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services originally requested the EUA covering chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and the FDA granted the EUA on March 28, based on the science and data available at the time.

Today, in consultation with the FDA, BARDA sent a letter to the FDA requesting revocation of the EUA based on up to date science and data.

