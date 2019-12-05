FBI asking public nationwide for help identifying woman in child pornography investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is asking anyone nationwide for help identifying a child pornography suspect.

The female, only known as Jane Doe 37, may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The woman is described as a white female with brown hair who wore dark-framed glasses.

Videos of the woman first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014. The EXIF data in the video files also indicated the files were produced in April 2012.

Audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.

More information can also be found online at the FBI website.

Due to the age of the photos, it is possible that the woman’s appearance may have changed over the years, investigators said.

Information about the woman was originally released in late 2016 under a John Doe title. Further investigation led the FBI to correct the gender as that of a woman.

Anyone with information can leave a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324.

