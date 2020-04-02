FAQ On Hunting & Fishing During Shelter-In-Place

Thursday, April 2, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

(WRDW/WAGT) - Hunters and anglers have a lot of questions on the new rules in place during this pandemic. Here are the answers provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Can I still hunt and fish?

Yes, but you still need to follow the ordinances in place for your specific area or the area you plan on visiting. Hunting and fishing have not been cancelled and all game laws still apply.

Are Wildlife Management Areas, Public Fishing Areas, and DNR ranges still open?

All Georgia DNR properties remain open. You are asked to follow proper social distancing guidelines and maintain 6 feet between you and other sportsman.

If a program or property is closed or has restrictions, where can I find that information?

Follow this link to view the current list of closures: Closures

Has my quota hunt been cancelled?

At this time, no managed hunts have been canceled.

What about the National Forest of a lake owned by another agency/company/organization?

Reach out to those specific agencies and ask about any restrictions or closures.

What about traveling to and from the location I'm hunting or fishing?

Reach out to the sheriff's office or local chamber of commerce in the area you're wanting to visit and see what closures or restrictions are in place.

You can view the full press release from Georgia DNR here: Press Release