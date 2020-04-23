F-16 fighter jets to fly over SC hospitals to give morale boost to health care workers

Thursday, April 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- F-16 fighter jets -- normally the kind of planes you dream of seeing in an action flick -- are taking on a new mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission? A morale boost to the nation's medical professionals on the frontline of the battle against the virus.

Jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing will be joining the mission, known as Operation American Resolve, on April 27.

The pilots will fly over several as-yet-to-be named hospitals across the state on Monday.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, said. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-16s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

