Extras sought for Suicide Squad sequel filming in Augusta

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ever wanted to be a prisoner or a prison guard, but never wanted to be near a prison? Well, you have your chance!

That's because a casting company is seeking both for the next Suicide Squad movie that's going to be filming in Augusta.

Specifically, the call is looking for extras for a movie called "El Dorado," but various entertainment reports say that is the code name for Suicide Squad 2.

According to the casting call, the company is seeking men and women to be prison guards and prisoners -- "tougher/intense types."

The potential extras can range in age from 22 to 65 and will be used on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Potential extras will be paid $80 if you end up being a prisoner and $100 if you end up being a guard.

You can locate more information on this casting call here.

