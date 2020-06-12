Extra unemployment benefits now available in Georgia

Friday, June 12, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- For the fourth time in five weeks, the number of people filing for unemployment in Georgia is down.

The total is still at an all-time high, however.

The state is offering more assistance to those who need it. The Georgia Department of Labor is launching a new program that extends benefits for those who have reached their limit but still need more help.

It's called pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, part of the CARES Act.

It will allow filers to get another 13 weeks of benefits.

Individuals must be ineligible for state or federal benefits and able and available to work.

Those determined eligible for the program will receive an email or letter with instructions. Claimants need to request payment for all eligible weeks at https://www.dol.state.ga.us/WS4-MW5/cics.jsp?TRANSID=BP14&FRMNAME=BP14A.

SOUTH CAROLINA | For first time in 2 months, state sees increase in new jobless claims

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.