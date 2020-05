Wednesday, May 14, 2020

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County residents may hear some loud booms today.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it will be conducting explosives training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the blasts will be heard and felt around the area of the agency’s training center in Blythe.

MORE | Fatal Aiken crash was so fiery, driver is still unidentified

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.