Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris

A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston left rubble scattered in the area, damaged homes and was felt for miles away.

An apparent industrial building explosion has caused a fire and damage in Houston Friday morning. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the Friday blast.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m. The explosion appeared to be centered on an industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged.

A fire continues to burn, and people have been told to avoid the area.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the debris field extends for half a mile, but there’s no known inhalation hazard.

Other small explosions were reported at the facility, which was identified by KTRK as Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company. The facility owner told KTRK that a propylene tank was believed to have exploded.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding, and officers were blocking off streets in the area and checking on residents of nearby homes.

