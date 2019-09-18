Experts didn't quite agree with the U.S. Army Corps' plan for the lock and dam

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's no secret that most of you did not agree with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to get rid of the lock and dam.

It seems experts don't either. We're digging into a brand new outside review that's required for this project.

It comes from expert engineers. The current plan for the lock and dam lowers the water downtown. This latest review says other options won't do that. Plus, the Corps' plan altogether might not be the thing to do.

People like Consuela Maloyd enjoy the lock and dam.

“This place here, just listen to the water fall,” Maloyd said.

When Maloyd listens, she tries not to hear the chaos surrounding the plans for the lock and dam. She's not the only one.

"People will do what they want to do anyhow, but we just pray to God that they make the right decision," lock and dam visitor Melvin Lyons said.

The new report says the very plan that's supposed to help protect the fish, could kill them.

Plus, the Corps did not consider a "wide range of alternatives.” There's a law that requires the Corps to keep water at a certain levels. The review says there are better options that would preserve the pond downtown.

Ultimately, the review found the Corps' plan was well-documented, but was missing key evidence.

