Expect road closures, detours for several railroad crossings across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) CSX Railroad will be performing routine maintenance at several railroad crossings over the next few months.
The crossings will have to be closed for 2-5 days for these repairs. Expect traffic detours at the following dates and locations:
Augusta
11th Street (Near Fenwick St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
12th Street (Near Fenwick St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
13th Street (Between Fenwick St and Walker St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Walker Street Extension (At West Rock Recycling)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Greene Street (Between Lowry Ln and Beech St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
St. Sebastian Way (At Greene St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
15th Street (At Greene St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Broad Street (Between 15th St and Greene St)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Eisenhower Drive (At National Woods Dr and Castlewood Dr)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Alexander Drive (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Claussen Road (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Kendrick Place (Near Goodrich St)
Closing on/around 7/9/18
Goodrich Street (Near Kendrick Place)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Eve Street (Near Goodrich St)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Goodrich Street (Near River Levee Trail)
Closing on/around 7/10/19
Augusta Canal Trail (Near Augusta Water Works)
Closing on/around 7/11/19
Martinez
Stevens Creek Road (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)
Closing on/around 7/8/19
Pleasant Home Road (Between Riverwatch Pkwy and Washington Rd)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Baston Road (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Blvd)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Iron and Steel Drive (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Blvd)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Old Evans Road (Near Roberts Rd)
Closing on/around 7/9/19
Evans
Hightower Drive (Between Roberts Rd and Haley Rd)
Closing on/around 7/10/19
Club Car Drive (Off of Washington Rd)
Closing on/around 7/10/19
Evans to Lock Road (Near Grand Slam Dr)
Closing on/around 7/10/19
Industrial Park Drive (Between Triangle Industrial Dr and Mickelson Way)
Closing on/around 7/11/19
Hardy McManus Road (Between Woodruff Way and Dolphin Way)
Closing on/around 7/15/19
Clarks Hill, S.C.
Sharpton Road (Between Hwy 28 and Dew Drop Inn Rd)
Closing on/around 7/15/19
SR S-33-88 (Near Hwy 28 S)
Closing on/around 7/15/19
Morgan-Ware Road (Near Laurel Grove Church Rd and Burning Bush Ln)
Closing on/around 7/15/19
Memorial Garden Road (Near Laurel Grove Church Rd)
Closing on/around 7/16/19
Forest Service F644 (Off of Hwy 28 S)
Closing on/around 7/16/19
Meriwether Road/SR S-33-342 (Near Middleton Ferry Rd)
Closing on/around 7/18/19
Modoc, S.C.
Hosannah Church Road (Off of Hwy 28 S)
Closing on/around 7/17/19
Desoto/Smalley Road (US 221)
Closing on/around 7/17/19
SC-23
Closing on/around 7/18/19
Bussey White Road-Both sides (Off of Hwy 28 S)
Closing on/around 7/18/19
Washington School Road (Off of Hwy 28 S)
Closing on/around 7/18/19