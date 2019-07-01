Expect road closures, detours for several railroad crossings across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) CSX Railroad will be performing routine maintenance at several railroad crossings over the next few months.

The crossings will have to be closed for 2-5 days for these repairs. Expect traffic detours at the following dates and locations:

Augusta

11th Street (Near Fenwick St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

12th Street (Near Fenwick St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

13th Street (Between Fenwick St and Walker St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Walker Street Extension (At West Rock Recycling)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Greene Street (Between Lowry Ln and Beech St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

St. Sebastian Way (At Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

15th Street (At Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Broad Street (Between 15th St and Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Eisenhower Drive (At National Woods Dr and Castlewood Dr)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Alexander Drive (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Claussen Road (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Kendrick Place (Near Goodrich St)

Closing on/around 7/9/18

Goodrich Street (Near Kendrick Place)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Eve Street (Near Goodrich St)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Goodrich Street (Near River Levee Trail)

Closing on/around 7/10/19

Augusta Canal Trail (Near Augusta Water Works)

Closing on/around 7/11/19

Martinez

Stevens Creek Road (Near Riverwatch Pkwy)

Closing on/around 7/8/19

Pleasant Home Road (Between Riverwatch Pkwy and Washington Rd)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Baston Road (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Blvd)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Iron and Steel Drive (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Blvd)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Old Evans Road (Near Roberts Rd)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Evans

Hightower Drive (Between Roberts Rd and Haley Rd)

Closing on/around 7/10/19

Club Car Drive (Off of Washington Rd)

Closing on/around 7/10/19

Evans to Lock Road (Near Grand Slam Dr)

Closing on/around 7/10/19

Industrial Park Drive (Between Triangle Industrial Dr and Mickelson Way)

Closing on/around 7/11/19

Hardy McManus Road (Between Woodruff Way and Dolphin Way)

Closing on/around 7/15/19

Clarks Hill, S.C.

Sharpton Road (Between Hwy 28 and Dew Drop Inn Rd)

Closing on/around 7/15/19

SR S-33-88 (Near Hwy 28 S)

Closing on/around 7/15/19

Morgan-Ware Road (Near Laurel Grove Church Rd and Burning Bush Ln)

Closing on/around 7/15/19

Memorial Garden Road (Near Laurel Grove Church Rd)

Closing on/around 7/16/19

Forest Service F644 (Off of Hwy 28 S)

Closing on/around 7/16/19

Meriwether Road/SR S-33-342 (Near Middleton Ferry Rd)

Closing on/around 7/18/19

Modoc, S.C.

Hosannah Church Road (Off of Hwy 28 S)

Closing on/around 7/17/19

Desoto/Smalley Road (US 221)

Closing on/around 7/17/19

SC-23

Closing on/around 7/18/19

Bussey White Road-Both sides (Off of Hwy 28 S)

Closing on/around 7/18/19

Washington School Road (Off of Hwy 28 S)

Closing on/around 7/18/19

