Expect delays as Walnut Lane begins to be repaved

Monday, August 26, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of North Augusta has partnered with a design firm to re-design and pave Walnut Lane.

But the work is going to cause considerable delays in the days ahead.

First, the road will be demolished and a base coat of asphalt will be placed. It is anticipated that both of these tasks will be completed on the same date, so the lane under construction will re-open to traffic after work is completed for the day. Only one lane will be under construction at any given time, so the road will remain open to traffic.

Sept. 3 - Five Notch Road to 210 Walnut Lane, South side of road

Sept. 4 - Five Notch Road to 210 Walnut Lane, North side of road

Sept. 5 - 210 Walnut Lane to Mill Pass, South side of road

Sept. 6 - 210 Walnut Lane to Mill Pass, North side of road

Sept. 7 - Mill Pass to Hammond Place, South side of road

Sept. 9 - Mill Pass to Hammond Place, North side of road

Once this phase is completed, the final coat of asphalt and temporary striping will be placed. This work is anticipated to be completed from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9.

