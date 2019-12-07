Ex-police officer accused of choking child with dog leash

A former Texas police officer is facing assault charges after being accused of putting a dog leash around his stepson’s neck.

Ex-police officer McKay Christensen is accused of choking a child with a dog leash. (Source: KTRK, CNN)

The alleged incident took place in 2017 when the boy was 8 years old and walking a puppy.

“Apparently, the puppy wasn’t cooperating, wasn’t walking,” said Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger. “The child was pulling on the leash and the puppy was yelping.”

That’s when McKay Christensen allegedly put the leash on the boy.

“He made some statements to the effect that he was going to teach him to walk a dog properly and took the leash … placed it around the child’s neck and then was pulling or jerking is what was described by witnesses,” Bruegger said.

The incident was reported in June, two years after it allegedly happened.

Christensen’s wife, Stacy Rodd, is also facing child abuse allegations. She’s accused of injuring a different child. Rodd has four children.

“Repeatedly striking a child with a belt, not only in the area of the buttock but the back and other parts of the body,” Bruegger said.

The couple could face additional charges in the future, police said.

There’s a lot more to the story, according to Christensen’s attorney. "From what I do know, I believe it’s been blown out of proportion,” said Mark Thering. “Mr. Christensen will have his day in court to explain his version of the events.”

Christensen recently retired from the Pasadena Police Department after 16 years.

He turned himself in on Friday and was being held on a $45,000 bond.

