Ex-Richmond County deputy Nunes leaving Grovetown DPS for job out west, officials say

Thursday, March 12, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Former Richmond County Deputy-turned-Grovetown Department of Public Safety Officer Nicholas Nunes is leaving Georgia.

Nunes resigned from his recent position with Grovetown DPS to take another position out west, according to GDPS officials.

DPS says that position allowed Nunes to be closer to his home in California and that he had applied for it before applying with Grovetown.

Nunes resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office last month following an incident with fellow Deputy Brandon Keathley.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies got into an argument that led to Keathley hitting Nunes on the back of the head with a flashlight.

