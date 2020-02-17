Ex-NFL player starts non-profit for needy families in Augusta

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A famous NFL player is helping out the Augusta community by starting a non-profit to help families in need.

Warrick Dunn, former running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, had an official groundbreaking this week for WD Communities.

It's an extension of Warrick Dunn Charities, which helps families in need -- especially single parents.

Dunn says he wants to help families stay on their feet.

"I wanna be able to help break generational poverty," Dunn said. "I wanna be able to empower families and give them tools to build stability for themselves."

Dunn says his mom's dream to have her own home inspired him to work on projects like this.

The first three homes being constructed are part of the Laney Walker/Bethlehem Historic Revitalization Project.

