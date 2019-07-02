Ex-Georgia police officer charged in on-duty sexual assault

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a former Georgia officer has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges.

News outlets report ex-Cobb County Police officer Andres Alcaraz was arrested Monday after an investigation that included Internal Affairs.

Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in a press release says the female victim spoke to another officer over a week ago during an unrelated incident. She disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown on-duty Cobb County officer in May. After the investigation, the officer was identified and placed on leave.

Andres resigned from his position Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

